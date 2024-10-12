Advertisement
in other news
Notes: Dylan Edwards returns to Colorado, K-State's success on the ground
Edwards spent his true freshman season at Colorado
• Kevin Fielder
Chris Klieman offers status updates on Uso Seumalo and Brayden Loftin
Kansas State are hoping to be healthy for a crucial game against Colorado
• Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman, QB Avery Johnson preview Kansas State vs. Colorado
Kansas State will play Colorado on Saturday night
• Kevin Fielder
Kansas State moves up two spots in AP Top 25, one in Coaches Poll
Kansas State moved into the Top 20 in both polls
• Kevin Fielder
WBB: How Kansas State is integrating newcomers onto a unique roster
Kansas State welcomes three new players to this year's roster
• Kevin Fielder
Big 12 Matchups to Watch before Kansas State vs. Colorado
