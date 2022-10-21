EMAW Online Staff Rankings Staff W-L Last Week GB Mason 27-14-2 2-1 -- Gabe 25-16-2 1-2 2 Alec 22-19-2 1-2 5

Kansas at Baylor -8, 11:00 AM ESPN2

Mason: The Bears will bounce back and get their victory against Kansas at home after a long week of recovery and Jason Bean makes too many mistakes for Kansas to get the win. Baylor needs to bounce back in a big way, they do it against Kansas and cover. The Pick: Baylor -8 Alec: Kansas has lost back-to-back weeks entering this game at Baylor and is coming off of a disappointing loss to West Virginia last week. While it looks like Jalon Daniels is going to miss Saturday's game for the Jayhawks I do think the Jayhawks cover for the third week in a row in a tough game. Do they get to bowl eligibility? I don't think so. The Pick: Kansas +8 Gabe: Against the closing number, Kansas is 6-0-1 versus the spread this season, the best mark in college football. Blake Shapen returned to practice in the middle of the week and will presumably start for the Bears after leaving the West Virginia game with a head injury. I know this is not the Kansas of old, but the Jayhawks historically have struggled to score against Baylor, failing to score more than 14 points against the Bears since 2011. I’ll take Baylor to cover. The Pick: Baylor -8



West Virginia at Texas Tech -7, 2:00 PM FS1

Mason: West Virginia got their season moving in the right direction with the victory over Baylor last Thursday. Texas Tech is coming off its bye week but may be slowing its roll. I think JT Daniels and West Virginia keep it close enough, but I am not confident enough to declare a winner. The Pick: West Virginia +7 Alec: Texas Tech continues to be one of the most unpredictable teams in college football. The Red Raiders have the ability to put a lot of points on the board, but their defense continues to be a bit inconsistent. With the game in Lubbock and the Mountaineers coming off of an emotional win vs. Baylor, I think Texas Tech gets the win in a tough environment. The Pick: Texas Tech -7 Gabe: West Virginia has proven to be more formidable at home than on the road. This is a game where I think their defensive woes show themselves against a capable Texas Tech offense in the comfort of their own home. I’ll take the Red Raiders The Pick: Texas Tech -7



#20 Texas at #11 Oklahoma State +6.5, 2:30 PM ABC

Mason: I still like Oklahoma State moving forward and being at home helps this week against Texas. The crowd will be energized and Mike Gundy off a loss will be fired up, this is going to be a tight game with lots of points. The Pick: Oklahoma State +6.5 Alec: Oklahoma State has the worst pass defense in the Big 12, allowing more than 300 passing yards per game this season, which means I think Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, and crew feast in the passing attack. Spencer Sanders has been mediocre the last two weeks, represented by his completion percentage being under 50 percent. I think Oklahoma State covers, but the Longhorns get another win. The best way to play this game, I think, is to put money on Texas' money line. The Pick: Oklahoma State +6.5 Gabe: Both of these teams probably got the opposite outcome in the win-loss column compared to what should’ve happened. Oklahoma State is always odd with the injury report so who knows what to expect from Spencer Sanders, but even though I believe in Texas I don’t think this is a number that I’d be comfortable betting on the road against another ranked team. The Pick: Oklahoma State +6.5



#17 K-State at #8 TCU -3.5, 7:00 PM FS1