1. No. 2 BAYLOR (17-0, 9-0) Last Rank (LR): 1

THIS WEEK: W 83-69 @ UT Baylor was hit with some Covid-19 difficulties this week, but it happened after they went down to Austin and beat Texas team by double-digits. The Baylor Bears haven't changed and they stay atop the Big 12 and truly are a top two team in the country. They are undefeated and elite. NEXT UP: vs TTU

Marcus Santos-Silva (USA Today)

2. No. 13 TEXAS TECH (14-5, 6-4) LR: 4

THIS WEEK: W 57-52 vs OU, W 73-62 @ KSU Besides Baylor, the top half of the league has been shaken up this week. Texas Tech knocked off a tough Oklahoma team that sat in the number two spot in these power rankings a week ago. The Red Raiders then took care of business in Manhattan, Kansas when they took down a struggling Kansas State team by 11. Mac McClung's 17.2 points per game is second-best in the league behind Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham. Texas Tech has hit their stride and have been playing some really good basketball the last few weeks. NEXT UP: vs WVU, @ BU

Austin Reaves and De'Vion Harmon (USA Today)

3. No. 9 OKLAHOMA (12-5, 7-4) LR: 2

THIS WEEK: L 57-52 @ TTU, W 79-72 vs ISU Oklahoma lost to Texas Tech early in the week but bounced back and defeated Iowa State at home on Saturday. It wasn't a convincing win, though, against the Big 12's last place team. They will have to wait another week to play as the Sooners game with Baylor was postponed, meaning they will have to travel to Morgantown to take on a good West Virginia team next weekend. Everyone is back for the Sooners after they performed admirably while Austin Reaves and Brady Manek dealt with the virus at different times in the last month. It might take a good week of practice to get back fully into the groove. NEXT UP: @ WVU

Mike Boynton and Cade Cunningham (USA Today)

4. OKLAHOMA STATE (12-5, 5-5) LR: 5

THIS WEEK: L 81-78 @ TCU, W 75-67 vs UT Oklahoma State surprisingly fell to a sub-par TCU team on the road. The Cowboys redeemed themselves by defeating Texas in a really good game that finished in overtime. Mike Boynton's team has remained in the mix of the top half of the league and clipping the Longhorns solidifies them at number four this week. NEXT UP: @ KU, vs KSU

Greg Brown (USA Today)

5. No. 6 TEXAS (11-5, 5-4) LR: 3

THIS WEEK: L 83-69 vs BU, L 75-67 @ OSU Texas has sputtered recently and it was their worst week yet. It was against two other top five teams in the league, but they have been trending down for a couple weeks. Next up should be a nice change of pace with matchups with K-State and TCU. NEXT UP: @ KSU, vs TCU

6. No. 17 WEST VIRGINIA (13-5, 6-3) LR: 6

THIS WEEK: W 76-72 @ ISU, vs W 91-79 vs KU West Virginia barely snuck past Iowa State in Ames and then won convincingly against a sputtering Kansas team by double-digits at home. The next slate gives them a great opportunity to prove themselves worthy of moving up in the rankings, but it won't be easy to beat Texas Tech in Lubbock or Oklahoma at home. NEXT UP: @ TTU, vs OU

7. No. 23 KANSAS (12-7, 6-5) LR: 7

THIS WEEK: W 74-51 vs KSU, L 91-79 @ WVU The Jayhawks did what they needed to do against Kansas State in Lawrence (although shaky in the first half), beating the Wildcats by 23. However, West Virginia brought them back down to earth in Morgantown. NEXT UP: vs OSU, vs ISU

Kevin Samuel (USA Today)

8. TCU (10-7, 3-5) LR: 8

THIS WEEK: W 81-78 vs OSU TCU could move up one spot in the rankings in the coming weeks depending how things shake out. They escaped a competitive game versus Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, and luckily for them, missed a matchup with Baylor due to the Bears' Covid-19 complications. NEXT UP: vs ISU, @ UT

Bruce Weber (USA Today)

9. KANSAS STATE (5-15, 1-10) LR: 9

THIS WEEK: L 74-51 @ KU, L 73-62 TTU Kansas State is so close to dropping to the 10th spot because Iowa State has narrowly missed getting a conference win time and time again. The Wildcats got crushed in Lawrence and lost its 10th straight game when they fell to Texas Tech by 11 on Saturday. Against the Red Raiders, it was a better effort from Bruce Weber's bunch, but even with that relatively better performance, they still got dumped by double-digits. NEXT UP: vs UT, @ OSU

Rasir Bolton (USA Today)

10. IOWA STATE (2-11, 0-8) LR: 10