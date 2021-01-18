KStateOnline - Big 12 Rankings: Week of Jan. 11 - Jan. 17

1. No. 2 BAYLOR (12-0, 5-0) LAST: 1

THIS WEEK: W 68-60 @ TTU West Virginia was hit with a Covid-19 pause and didn't play any games this week and that included their trip to Waco that was scheduled for January 12. No. 2 Baylor did have to go on the road to No. 15 Texas Tech and played a competitive game with the Red Raiders on Saturday. Baylor took an eight point lead into halftime, but Texas Tech was able to take the lead at the 13-minute mark of the second half. The last time the Red Raiders regained the lead again would be with just over 7 minutes remaining. The Bears took care of business the rest of the way and got it done on the road in Lubbock. Jared Butler struggled shooting from the field and committed seven turnovers. He did make a couple big threes near the end when it mattered, but those were his only makes of the game. It was the trio of guards Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague and Adam Flagler that were the consistent scorers to keep Baylor as a top team in the country and in the Big 12. They invite in No. 6 Kansas on Monday and then travel to a team that toppled the Jayhawks recently, in Oklahoma State. NEXT UP: vs KU, @ OSU

Jericho Sims

2. No. 4 TEXAS (11-2, 5-1) LAST: 2

THIS WEEK: L 79-77 vs TTU, W 82-67 vs KSU No. 4 Texas fell for the first time of the season this week when they hosted Texas Tech. They had a 10 point lead going into halftime and had the advantage for the first 15 minutes of the second half but the Red Raiders came storming back to steal the game at the end. The Longhorns then took their frustrations out on Kansas State and dominated the Wildcats for over 30 minutes. Despite the very close loss to Texas Tech, Texas is still a top team in the nation. Next up, they head to Fort Worth, which should be a minor test but a must-win if they want to stay in the second spot. NEXT UP: @TCU

Mac McClung (USA Today)

3. No. 18 TEXAS TECH (11-4, 3-2) Last: 5

THIS WEEK: W 79-77 @ UT, L 68-60 vs BU Texas Tech was able to avoid any postponed games this week. They went though the gauntlet of the top two teams in the league and split them. Beating Texas was a dog-fight win, with Mac McClung crushing the Longhorns with the game winning triple. Baylor proved to be too much for Tech. This week, they have two games they should win. But playing TCU on the road could still provide a bit of a challenge. Inviting the last place team in the league, Iowa State, to Lubbock shouldn't give them any fits. NEXT UP: @ TCU, vs ISU

Isaac Likekele (USA Today)

4. OKLAHOMA STATE (8-3, 2-3) Last: 6

THIS WEEK: W 75-70 vs KU Cade Cunningham and Bryce Williams played great against Kansas and they were supplemented by solid contributions from a few others. Oklahoma State is a deep team. They are on the rise after a tough win. The West Virginia game scheduled for early this week has been postponed, but the Cowboys will invite Baylor to Gallagher-Iba Arena next weekend. NEXT UP: vs BU

Marcus Garrett (USA Today)

5. No. 6 KANSAS (10-3, 4-2) Last: 3

THIS WEEK: L 75-70 @ OSU Kansas suffered its second loss in conference play when Oklahoma State defeated them in Stillwater. It was a career game for center David McCormack with 24 points, but the rest wasn't enough. They missed an opportunity to redeem themselves since Iowa State went on a pandemic pause. A tough couple of games on the road at Baylor and Oklahoma are coming up for the Jayhawks. NEXT UP: @ BU, @ OU

Miles McBride (USA Today)

6. No. 13 WEST VIRGINIA (9-4, 2-3) Last: 4

THIS WEEK: N/A Coming off a rocky start to conference play by dropping three games, No. 13 West Virginia went into a Covid-19 pause. However, Texas Tech did enough to jump them in the rankings this week. Next up, the Mountaineers head to Manhattan to take on K-State. That is the only game of the week for Bob Huggins and company, as the pause will pour into the beginning of this week and has also postponed their matchup with Oklahoma State for Tuesday. NEXT UP: @ KSU

Austin Reaves (USA Today)

7. OKLAHOMA (7-4, 3-3) Last: 7

THIS WEEK: W 82-46 vs TCU Oklahoma crushed TCU and separated the top seven of the league from the rest. Slamming the Horned Frogs by almost 40 points while being without their best player, Brady Manek, is mighty impressive. Tougher competition is on the way, and they could have received an even bigger boost if the Oklahoma State game hadn't been postponed over the weekend. The teams slotted from second to seventh could continue to jockey for position. Next, Lon Kruger's guys will host the Sunflower State squads. NEXT UP: vs KSU, vs KU

Kevin Samuel (USA Today)

8. TCU (9-5, 2-4) Last: 8

THIS WEEK: L OU 82-46 @ OU It doesn't have to be discussed much further, but TCU was throttled by Oklahoma. They now invite in likely two more losses in No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 4 Texas. Unless Kansas State proves to beat TCU the second time they play, the Horned Frogs will likely stay at the eight spot all year. NEXT UP: vs TTU, vs UT

Antonio Gordon

9. KANSAS STATE (5-9, 1-5) Last: 9

THIS WEEK: L 82-67 vs UT Kansas State dealt with some Covid-19 problems, like a few other Big 12 partners, and luckily missed out on a short-handed matchup with Iowa State. It was postponed, but not the one in Austin where the Wildcats were handled by Texas. Next, they will head to Norman to take on Oklahoma, followed by a tough matchup in Manhattan with West Virginia. NEXT UP: @ OU, vs WVU

Rasir Bolton (USA Today)

10. IOWA STATE (2-7, 0-5) Last: 10