KStateOnline - Big 12 Rankings: Week of Jan. 25 - Jan. 31

1. No. 2 BAYLOR (16-0, 8-0) Last Rank (LR): 1

THIS WEEK: W 107-59 vs KSU, W 84-72 vs AUB There wasn't as much shuffling in the rankings this week. Only two teams moved, but Baylor is not one of them. They will stay atop the Big 12 the rest of the year. They truly are elite and the best team in the country, in my opinion. This week they beat Kansas State 107-59. 107 points is the most scored ever for Baylor in a Big 12 game. They invited in a scrappy and hungry Auburn team for the Big 12/SEC challenge. The Tigers played the Bears competitively in the first half, but the second half was just like every other Baylor game. They raced past them for a double-digit win. This week, they will have one of the toughest games of their season so far when they travel to Austin to play Texas on Tuesday. NEXT UP: @ UT, vs TCU

2. No. 24 OKLAHOMA (11-4, 6-3) LR: 4

THIS WEEK: W 80-79 @ UT, W 66-61 vs ALA After dropping back-to-back games to Baylor and Kansas early in the month, Oklahoma is now in the midst of a five-game winning streak. This week was an impressive one for the Sooners, as they took down No. 5 Texas in Austin. Yesterday they beat No. 9 Alabama at home without two starters, including leading scorer Austin Reaves. The Sooners will never be as good as Baylor this season, but I couldn't have guessed they would be this good. They've ascended from seventh in these rankings a few weeks ago to now second and that includes games in which they found ways to win without Brady Manek last week and without Reaves this week. Things could get shaky without Reaves and Alondes Williams this week if they continue to sit out due to Covid-19 protocols. If the game in Lubbock tomorrow isn't postponed, a good Texas Tech team could bring Oklahoma back down to earth. For now though, there is no reason to lose belief in the Sooners as they try to win six straight. NEXT UP: @ TTU, vs ISU

3. No. 5 TEXAS (11-3, 5-2) LR: 2

THIS WEEK: L 80-79 vs OU Texas is still a really good team but Oklahoma found a way to take down its rival in Austin. Texas didn't have a chance to redeem themselves by showing what they could do against a struggling Kentucky team since that game was canceled (the only Big 12/SEC game to not be played). Things don't get any easier, as the Longhorns invite the best team in the league to Austin. It will be the game of the week in the Big 12, as a matchup between Baylor and Texas has been long-awaited. Let's not forget the first matchup between these team was postponed in mid-December. NEXT UP: vs BU, @ OSU

4. No. 10 TEXAS TECH (12-5, 4-4) LR: 3

THIS WEEK: L 88-87 @ WVU, W 76-71 @ LSU Texas Tech has battled hard in the Big 12 but they fall one place in the rankings since they were unable to take care of business in Morgantown against West Virginia. They played a solid Mountaineer team tough in only losing by one. The Red Raiders can avenge themselves and ascend in the rankings if they can take down Oklahoma at home this week. NEXT UP: vs OU, @ KSU

5. OKLAHOMA STATE (11-4, 4-4) LR: 5

THIS WEEK: W 81-60 @ ISU, W 81-77 vs ARK Oklahoma State took care of business this week by defeating a bad Iowa State team by 21 and then squeaking out a win over Arkansas. Next, they travel to Fort Worth before inviting in Texas next weekend. It won't be an easy week for the Cowboys. NEXT UP: @ TCU, vs vs UT

6. No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA (11-5, 4-4) LR: 6

THIS WEEK: W 88-87 TTU, L 85-80 vs FLA The Mountaineers picked up a really nice win by taking down Texas Tech early in the week. But over the weekend, they failed to beat Florida at home. Had they beaten their SEC foe, West Virginia would have climbed back into the top half of the conference power rankings. They have a good opportunity to sweep the upcoming week by taking down Iowa State and Kansas. It could prove they truly are worthy of being in the discussion as a top half of the league type of team. NEXT UP: @ ISU, vs KU

7. No. 15 KANSAS (11-6, 5-4) LR: 7

THIS WEEK: W 59-51 vs TCU, L 80-61 @ TENN Kansas has faltered the last few weeks. They barely beat TCU at home and then got crushed by Tennessee in Knoxville. It isn't enough to drop further in the rankings, but a gap between the top 6 and the bottom four seems to be coming to fruition. They can prove something this week by taking care of business at home versus rival K-State and then heading to Morgantown for a tough matchup with West Virginia. NEXT UP: vs KSU, @ WVU

8. TCU (9-7, 2-5) LR: 8

THIS WEEK: L 59-51 @ KU, L 102-98 @ MIZ TCU was so close to pulling off the upset in Lawrence but a late run by the Jayhawks made it too much for the Horned Frogs to contend. It was an even better opportunity to beat Missouri, as they took them to overtime and were up by 10 points late in regulation. The Tigers got the four-point win and unfortunately TCU lost both games that were winnable right down to the end. TCU is on a five-game losing streak and that could expand to seven this week unless they find a way to beat either Oklahoma State or Baylor. NEXT UP: vs OSU, @ BU

9. KANSAS STATE (5-13, 1-8) LR: 9

THIS WEEK: L 107-59 @ BU, L 68-61 vs TA&M The losing streak grew to eight games this week as the Wildcats got embarrassed in Waco when they lost by nearly 50 points. In then what seemed to be the most winnable game left on the schedule, K-State failed to beat a bad Texas A&M team at home. The losing streak will continue unless they can take advantage of a beleaguered Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. The game over the weekend will be even tougher when Bruce Weber's team hosts Texas Tech in Manhattan as they try to avoid getting swept by the Red Raiders. NEXT UP: @ KU, vs TTU

10. IOWA STATE (2-9, 0-6) LR: 10