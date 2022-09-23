On Friday morning the Big 12 Conference unveiled its conference schedule for the upcoming men's basketball season. Below is what Jerome Tang will face in his first season in the Big 12, as well as some notes on the schedule. A full breakdown will come in the next couple of days.

The Wildcats will open conference play at home against West Virginia on New Year's Eve. The game time and TV designation have not been announced yet. The last time the Wildcats opened up conference play at home, was the 2019 season when they lost to Texas 67-47. In 2018, K-State opened up Big 12 play at home on New Year's Day against the Mountaineers and lost 77-69 to the then #6 ranked team.

Jerome Tang will not have to wait very long to make his first trip to Waco as an opponent, the Wildcats will spend the first week of January in the Lonestar State with a Tuesday game against Texas at their new basketball facility, and then Saturday in Waco against the Bears.

The first Sunflower Showdown of 2023 will be in Manhattan on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:00 PM. The Wildcats make their return trip to Lawrence on Tuesday, January 31st at 7:00 PM.

The final home game of 2023 will be against Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 1st. This will be the third time since 2019 that K-State's final home game is against the Sooners. The regular season finishes that weekend on the road in Morgantown, a total of 63 days after the Wildcats started their conference season against West Virginia to bookend the season.