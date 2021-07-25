Big 12 releases statement after meeting with Texas, Oklahoma

It was released on Sunday evening by the office of the Big 12 that commissioner Bob Bowlsby and the Big 12 executive committee met via videoconference on Sunday afternoon with Texas president Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma president Joe Harroz.

The executive committee consists of Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor president Linda Livingstone.

A convention of sorts between the two sides comes after non-stop news that Texas and Oklahoma wish to not extend their grant of rights with the league beyond 2025 and instead petition for SEC membership.

According to reports, Oklahoma and Texas could inform the Big 12 of their decision to not remain in the league after the grant of rights expires, as soon as Monday.

The league issued the following statement after Sunday's meeting.

"The Big 12 Conference Executive Committee, consisting of Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone; and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby met by videoconference Sunday afternoon with University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”