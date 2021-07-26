Big 12 responds to Oklahoma, Texas' eventual departure

Earlier on Monday, Texas and Oklahoma predictable informed the Big 12 conference that it does not intend to extend the grant of rights deal with the league that is set to expire in 2025.

It comes on the heels of a report by the Houston Chronicle almost a week ago that claimed both institutions would be joining the SEC. Neither school denied the report and their notification today was another sliver of evidence of that being true.

The expectation is that Texas and Oklahoma will petition the Southeastern Conference for membership as soon as later this week.

The Big 12 executive committee spoke with the presidents at the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon, but clearly, that was to no avail.

KSO has shared what it has heard nearly every day since that bombshell report by the Houston Chronicle, and earlier today, laid out the most likely outcomes for the members of the Big 12 and possible additions/replacements.

Moments ago, Bob Bowlsby and the conference released a statement in response to Oklahoma and Texas' decision.

"Today, the Big 12 Conference received notice from University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell that their universities do not intend to extend their Grant of Rights when the current agreement expires on June 30, 2025."

“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”