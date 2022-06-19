Blue Valley receiver Andre Davis commits to Kansas State

In what is probably a bit surprising to some of the fans hanging on to every recruiting development, three-star Blue Valley receiver Andre Davis has committed to Kansas State. KSO had begun hinting that it was moving in the Wildcats' direction, though.

They defeat Iowa and Iowa State for his services. Davis had trips scheduled to both Ames and Iowa City but has canceled those and made it known that he will play wide receiver for K-State.

While he goes to Blue Valley, Davis is originally from Texas and attended Ridge Point High School in Missouri City until his junior year. However, Davis' father, Willie Davis, did play for the Kansas City Chiefs and was a receiver from 1990-1995.

In addition to Kansas State, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, he had Power Five offers from Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Thad Ward deserves a lot of credit in the recruitment of Davis. He is the first high school receiver to make the verbal pledge to the Wildcats since Ward was hired as wide receivers coach in Manhattan.

Before Ward's hire, K-State was not well-positioned in the chase for the 6-foot-4 wideout.

Davis is the fourth commit for Kansas State, and all four are prospects from the Sunflower State, which also includes Camden Beebe, Will Anciaux and Wesley Fair. As alluded to above, Davis is also the first receiver to be added in the class as well.

