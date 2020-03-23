Matt Hall joins Grant of the Boscoe's Boys to wrap up the Kansas State basketball season.

The latest episode Boscoe’s Boys is here! @ArmchairMedia 🍀🥃 Basketball Season Review Part 1 feat: @VanBMalone3rd #EMAW #TakeASeat Armchair 🛋 https://t.co/hoI5rRo9Hk … Spotify ✳️ https://t.co/Pgz5nWUVdE Apple Podcasts 🍎 https://t.co/yjw02TicfG

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.