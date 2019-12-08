Klieman, Cats headed to Liberty Bowl
It's been reported by Brett McMurphy that Kansas State will face Navy in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 in Memphis.
The Wildcats went 8-4 in the first year under new head coach Chris Klieman. K-State's opponent, Navy, is 9-2 and has a game remaining against Army next weekend.
Stay logged in to KSO for immediate reaction to this announcement, further analysis of the match-up, recruiting leading up to early National Signing Day and much, much more.
Navy vs. Kansas State in Liberty Bowl, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2019
