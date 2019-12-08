News More News
Klieman, Cats headed to Liberty Bowl

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

It's been reported by Brett McMurphy that Kansas State will face Navy in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 in Memphis.

The Wildcats went 8-4 in the first year under new head coach Chris Klieman. K-State's opponent, Navy, is 9-2 and has a game remaining against Army next weekend.

Stay logged in to KSO for immediate reaction to this announcement, further analysis of the match-up, recruiting leading up to early National Signing Day and much, much more.

{{ article.author_name }}