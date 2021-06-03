Brief update on WR Spears-Jennings' visit to K-State
The month of June is in full swing and a number of prospects have already made it through Manhattan to check out the Kansas State football program. Wednesday saw two receivers make it to campus. Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news