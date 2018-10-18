Brother of Jayhawk visits K-State, likes Wildcats
Kansas State recruited Kansas football player Kyle Mayberry out of high school. He went to Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The current Jayhawk was offered by Kansas State, as well, but chose to play for the Big 12 program in Lawrence.
The Wildcats may get another chance with the Mayberry family.
Kyle’s younger brother, Duece Mayberry, is one of the better players in the state of Oklahoma for the Class of 2020. He plays at Owasso High, the same school that produced 2018 K-State signee Wayne Jones.
Mayberry recently visited the Wildcats for their home contest against Texas. K-State fell after a valiant second half comeback versus the Longhorns.
“I had a lot of fun there,” the 2020 defensive back said. “What stood out was the love the coaches gave to me. And we’ve been in touch ever since I visited, especially coach Norwood and Taylor Braet.”
Kansas State has yet to offer Mayberry, but he may be in line to be one of their more important targets of the cycle.
“They’ve been saying that they are very interested,” he explained. “They are building a relationship with me. Coach Norwood and coach Seiler have been on me and speaking with me.
“They are showing the most interest out of everyone,” Mayberry added.
Mayberry should end up being one of the best players in Oklahoma for the 2020 class. Kansas State being early should give the Wildcats some juice later on in his recruitment. For now, they are off to a fast start. But it’s not just arriving early that is working in their favor. Their relationship with the Mayberry family and history with them should lend assistance as well.
Not only did the Wildcats pursue Kyle Mayberry, but Brian Norwood has all kinds of ties to the region and recruits from there due to his time as a defensive backs coach at Tulsa.
“I really like Kansas State,” the younger Mayberry revealed. “I’ve been liking them ever since they recruited my brother. I would really love to go there.”
Keep it locked at KSO for the duration of Mayberry’s recruitment and how Kansas State proceeds in general on the trail for the 2020 cycle.