Kansas State recruited Kansas football player Kyle Mayberry out of high school. He went to Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The current Jayhawk was offered by Kansas State, as well, but chose to play for the Big 12 program in Lawrence.

The Wildcats may get another chance with the Mayberry family.

Kyle’s younger brother, Duece Mayberry, is one of the better players in the state of Oklahoma for the Class of 2020. He plays at Owasso High, the same school that produced 2018 K-State signee Wayne Jones.

Mayberry recently visited the Wildcats for their home contest against Texas. K-State fell after a valiant second half comeback versus the Longhorns.

“I had a lot of fun there,” the 2020 defensive back said. “What stood out was the love the coaches gave to me. And we’ve been in touch ever since I visited, especially coach Norwood and Taylor Braet.”