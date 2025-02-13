Three K-State players earn invites to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

DJ Giddens (Photo by © Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State football will be well represented in Indianapolis, Ind., later this month, as three former players earned invites to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Thursday. Running back DJ Giddens, cornerback Jacob Parrish, and safety Marques Sigle will all head to Indianapolis to participate in medical evaluations, interviews with NFL teams, and on-field drills beginning on Feb. 27. Four K-State players were invited to the combine last season -- tight end Ben Sinnott, offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston, and defensive end Khalid Duke.

Of the group, Parrish and Sigle each participated in NFL Draft all-star games this offseason, with Parrish earning an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Sigle stood out at the East-West Shrine Bowl, earning standout honors during practice from NFL.com writer Chad Forbes. During the game, Sigle also forced a fumble that was recovered by his team. Parrish has earned praise from NFL Draft analysts since the offseason began and continued that trend by impressing during Senior Bowl practices. In January, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller praised Parrish for his speed and toughness. "He's undersized at 5-10 and 183 pounds but he plays tough at the line of scrimmage and limits targets with his closing speed," Miller said. "He's probably a slot in the pros--he split his time at KState--but I wouldn't be surprised if he left Mobile with a top 75 grade."

Although Giddens did not participate in a pre-draft all-star game, he's viewed as one of the top running backs in the NFL Draft after rushing for 1,343 yards as a junior. Most view Giddens as a day 2 selection, but he could climb up the board with solid testing numbers during the NFL Scouting Combine. NFL Draft Analyst Cory Kinnan recently ranked Giddens as the No. 7 running back in the draft, giving him a late 3rd round grade. "Does Giddens have game-breaking explosiveness or the consistent ability to produce out of the backfield as a receiver or pass protector? No. However, what he does have is the ability to attack through the trenches with trustworthy and decisive eyes. His eyes stay up as he works through the second and third level too, continuously seeking out green grass," Kinnan wrote. "Giddens not only possesses the contact balance to consistently fall forward at the end of his runs, but his fluidity at 212 pounds is what carries him into the top-10 of my board here. Giddens shows off flexible ankles and hips to make defenders look silly in the open field, even at 6-foot-1."