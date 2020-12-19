The Class of 2021 signing day is in the rear-view mirror, sort of, and some of the focus has been re-positioned towards the Class of 2022. And let's be honest, there is going to be a sense of urgency in the 2022 cycle from prospects.

Because of the frozen clock that was put into play, every player that counts against the scholarship limit for each team will not have their college eligibility expire. That means shortened 2022 classes.

That was a factor in Kansas State landing their second commitment of the cycle, as wide receiver Tyson Struber of Canton-Galva made the call for the Wildcats.

Struber is the second of the cycle for K-State, who have also landed Eudora athlete Silas Etter.

Both could be wide receivers. Both could play defense.

While I think Struber will play offense in Manhattan, it is best to describe both verbal pledges as athletes until further notice.