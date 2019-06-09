News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 06:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Carr lists K-State in top trio

Pnlxfgbs0pikf3bnowsl
Lanell Carr still has strong interest in Kansas State. (Derek Young/KSO)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

One of the highlights of the Lindenwood University camp last weekend was defensive end Lanell Carr of St. Louis. The DeSmet High standout also rose among the crop two weeks prior at the Rivals 3 St...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}