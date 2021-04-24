Lineman Carter Edwards talks visits, contenders
Kansas State could take about three offensive lineman in the Class of 2022. Chris Klieman's roster has plenty of quality natural interior lineman, but the tackle position is a little thinner. In li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news