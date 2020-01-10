News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 13:43:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cats have attention of four-star JC big

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders

Kansas State is still looking to add to its 2020 class, and one of the Wildcats targets is a junior college transfer out of Temple College in Texas.Assistant Coach Brad Korn started K-State's recru...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}