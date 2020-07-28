Kansas State has their second cornerback of the class after Coffeyville, Kansas rising senior Darell Jones committed to Kansas State earlier today. He joins the class that was already occupied by Georgia native Omar Daniels.

Jones attends Field Kindley High in southeastern Kansas and was the best tester, along with 2022 Hays athlete Jaren Kanak, at the Sharp Performance combine that took place at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

He may break out even more as a senior at Field Kindley, but his best traits now come in the form of measurables. Jones is a speed demon and possesses true 4.4 40-yard dash speed. Not only that, his vertical leap numbers also are reflective of an explosive athlete.

That has been the philosophy and mode of operation for the K-State staff since they arrived in Manhattan. They are not shy of adding raw athletes and figuring out the football stuff later. It isn't any more obvious than in the case of Jones.

He has more receiver film but he projects as a cornerback.