{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 21:21:26 -0600') }} football Edit

CB Reed choosing between K-State and UCLA

California cornerback Kenyon Reed was offered by K-State on Monday evening
Kenyon Reed twitter account (@kreed_7)
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State made news on Monday evening when the Wildcats extended an offer to Long Beach (California) Poly cornerback Kenyon Reed. They have been recruiting him ever since the dead period ended i...

{{ article.author_name }}