CB McCalister discusses his commitment to K-State
On Sunday evening, Kansas State received its fourth commitment in the Class of 2022 when Friendswood, Texas cornerback Colby McCalister made his verbal pledge to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.
While K-State was the only FBS school to offer him, he was receiving interest from a handful of schools.
"I had interest from Rice, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Army," McCalister shared.
Future competition and his future major were the critical factors in his decision to play for Van Malone in the secondary in Manhattan.
"I committed to K-State due to the fact that I’ll be able to compete with some of the best in the country at the highest level," McCalister said. "I’m also looking to go into engineering and Kansas State offers it at the highest level."
His relationship with Malone was also a contributor to him making the call in April. They had spoken together for months, even before he was extended an offer.
"I’ve been able to build a relationship with Coach Malone for over a year now," McCalister noted. "He has a lot of coaching experience and is one of the greatest. He is going to help me develop as not only a great football player, but a great man."
McCalister only had an offer from K-State for six days before he chose to make it his permanent home for college.
"Kansas State was one of my top schools for a long time," he explained. "The atmosphere and energy that Kansas State brings attracted me the most and the fan base is extremely supportive. I trust the entire staff that I will be in great hands."
He hails from the same high school as current Wildcat walk-ons Shane Porter and Seth Porter.
"Shane was a senior this year and was a team captain when I was a sophomore," McCalister stated. "He is a great leader and taught me a lot going into my first year of varsity."
When watching his tape, it is hard to not notice his physicality. The Wildcats did as well.
"My biggest strength is my physicality and being able to get off blocks quickly and tackling," McCalister agreed.
Versatility is key with most Wildcat defensive backs under Chris Klieman and McCalister believes he is no different.
"I’m a do anything type of cornerback," he mentioned. "I can line up head up on the outside which is my main position, but I can also guard receivers in the slot at nickel."
COMMITTED!!💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/drkSWqev6C— Colby McCalister (@ColbyMccalister) April 19, 2021