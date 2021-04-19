On Sunday evening, Kansas State received its fourth commitment in the Class of 2022 when Friendswood, Texas cornerback Colby McCalister made his verbal pledge to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.

While K-State was the only FBS school to offer him, he was receiving interest from a handful of schools.

"I had interest from Rice, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Army," McCalister shared.

Future competition and his future major were the critical factors in his decision to play for Van Malone in the secondary in Manhattan.

"I committed to K-State due to the fact that I’ll be able to compete with some of the best in the country at the highest level," McCalister said. "I’m also looking to go into engineering and Kansas State offers it at the highest level."

His relationship with Malone was also a contributor to him making the call in April. They had spoken together for months, even before he was extended an offer.

"I’ve been able to build a relationship with Coach Malone for over a year now," McCalister noted. "He has a lot of coaching experience and is one of the greatest. He is going to help me develop as not only a great football player, but a great man."