CB target Donovan McIntosh sets decision date

The official visit that St. Louis cornerback Donovan McIntosh took last weekend will be his final one. He has confirmed to KSO that he will make his college decision on Friday, July 1. It comes on the heels of his trip to Kansas State.

He is no stranger to Manhattan. The three-star recruit had already seen the campus multiple times, but that didn’t take away the excitement from his most recent stay.

“My official visit was great,” McIntosh said. “As soon as I stepped into Manhattan, I felt welcomed. On this visit I was able to interact more with the players and coaches.”

As was the case for most of the prospects that made the trek to the K-State campus over the course of June, he hung out with Deuce Vaughn, Julius Brents, Josh Hayes, TJ Smith and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

McIntosh was able to make some clear observations from being around that group of Wildcats.

“My thoughts on them are that they are a hard-working team,” he shared. “They’re dedicated and selfless.”