CB Tee Denson picks K-State
In what was a fierce recruiting battle to the end, Atlanta-area cornerback Tee Denson has committed to Kansas State.
The last 48 hours represented quite the tussle between two programs. The Wildcats received stiff competition for Denson's services from Purdue, specifically, as well as a number of other major programs.
Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers did not go down without a fight. However, Van Malone helped closed it out last Thursday evening when he made the stop at the Cedar Grove High senior's home, prior to this decision ultimately being made an announced on Monday.
Up until that point - and even after - Denson's commitment was still up in the air.
Denson visited West Lafayette last weekend but was also in Manhattan for an official visit earlier in the week. He arrived at K-State on Sunday evening and left on Tuesday morning.
All indications - once he left Manhattan - were that Denson was bound for Kansas State and would announce his decision on Saturday.
Brohm and company made it interesting and provided a little excitement at the end, but that was still the final conclusion.
Aside from Purdue, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Miami and TCU tried to pose threats, as well. They were not as effective as the Big Ten program that became involved late, and none - of course - proved as effective as the Wildcats.
Denson is the second defensive back commit from Atlanta in the class for the Wildcats, joining TJ Smith.
