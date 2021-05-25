Chat Bag: Bradford & Miguel potential, football outlook

The following questions were pulled from a K-State Online premium message board thread full of Kansas State-related questions that can be found by clicking here. Every single one of the questions in that thread have been answered by KSO staff members. Two subscriber's posts that caught my eye were chosen and discussed in-depth.

What do Davion Bradford and Selton Miguel need to do this offseason to take their games to another level this year?

Grant Flanders: Both Davion Bradford and Selton Miguel showed potential in their first year in purple. The seven-foot center exceeded everyone's expectations by filling in for an injured Kaosi Ezeagu early in the season. He never looked back and showed great promise on the offensive end. Defensively, Bradford has some work to do, but he impressed associate head coach Chris Lowery enough for him to point out just how far he came along on that end of the floor from the beginning of the season to the end in my most recent recorded conversation with Weber's top assistant. Bradford not only made strides during the season, but he has continued that into the spring workouts that were completed just before the K-State semester finished. He has continued to work on his game and his body. I think the biggest thing he can do to enhance his play even more during the summer workouts is to continue to learn how to move on the court. He already has shown a knack for finishing near the rim assertively off of great passes, but it'd be beneficial for him to become even more versatile in the paint. The ability to go back-to-the-basket a couple times a game and continue working on his offensive moves in the post in order to score more effectively, would be advantageous for he and the Wildcats.

Miguel is on the other end of spectrum. While Bradford excelled on offense, Miguel really struggled to put the ball in the can. By the end of the season, Miguel became the best on-ball defender on the team, while Bradford sometimes still struggled on that end. Both oozed potential in year one, but both have flaws they can still work to overcome. Miguel's three-point shooting was a detriment to Kansas State when looking to score. His 23 percent from distance won't cut it. It got to a point midway through the season where he shied away from attempting triples. While unfortunate, it was for the best until he finds the confidence to hit it with much better efficiency.

Selton Miguel (Kansas State Athletics)

He is a playmaker with the ball in his hands and there's a scenario where he becomes a dangerous all-around offensive player in the future, but a lot of that is riding on the three-pointer. This offseason is pivotal for him to raise his percentage from deep up to at least about 30 percent. I don't think he will quite reach that number in his second year. And if he can't increase his outside percentage by at least five percent, hope for his jumper may get lost. Aside from working on his shooting, I think he needs to work on his ball-handling more. He's a capable ball-handler, but it just isn't super pretty. The smoother and better he gets dribbling with his left hand, the more lethal he can become at attacking the basket and facilitating. Although he isn't a flashy ball-handler or efficient shooter, he still finds ways to slash to the rims and make plays. If he can tighten his handles and shoot at a higher clip, he's a real offensive threat, to go along with some other really solid offensive weapons on the roster.

Skylar Thompson (USA Today)

What is the glass half-full perspective of the upcoming football season?

GF: I see a wide spectrum of what the final record will look like for K-State. At their very best, I think the Wildcats could finish 10-2. That means winning all three of their non-conference games and dropping two games to either Oklahoma, Iowa State or Texas. That would be a heck of a turnaround for a team that only won four games last season. It is very unlikely this kind of season comes to fruition, but for it to happen, it will take massive luck with injuries. In my opinion, losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson a year ago undoubtedly affected the win-loss column. The injuries and attrition in the secondary ruined the defense for the back half of the year. Avoiding that this season could mean something really special. Even if the cards fall right with injuries, winning 10 games wouldn't be easy. It would be a massive accomplishment and would likely have them thrusted into the Big 12 championship game.

Courtney Messingham (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)

