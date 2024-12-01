Chris Klieman and players press conferences after loss to Iowa State

Kansas State dropped their final regular season game to Iowa State on Saturday night, 29-21.

After the game, Chris Klieman, safety Marques Sigle, and quarterback Avery Johnson met with the media to discuss the Wildcats's loss to Iowa State.

"I thought our guys played hard. I thought our guys battled and fought for each other and fought for themselves," Klieman said after the game. "Can't play a team like that and make the mistakes we made. We made some mistakes in the first half that led to points and you can't do that against good football teams; that's obvious."

Their press conferences are available below.