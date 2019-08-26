Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media as part of today's Big 12 teleconference. Here's a complete transcript of his interview.

Taylor Braet, Hank Jacobs and Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

On game week being here… “It’s an exciting week. All of the players are thrilled to be in game week. I thought we had an excellent fall camp. Now we get into school starting and getting prepared for a game. I like where we are at right now. We still have a lot of work to do this week to play an excellent Nicholls State team, but I know the guys are excited and so are we as coaches.” On not getting too fired up… “Those are things we talk about on a daily basis. Be where your feet are. But in the same respect make sure we attack each day, and we need to have a great practice on Monday and stack another one on Tuesday. I know the guys are going to be excited, and shoot they should be for the opportunity to hit somebody else come next Saturday. We need to focus on what we need to do on a daily basis so we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves. You aren’t going to hide the fact these guys are excited to play. We have been in camp since Aug. 1 like everybody else, and you bang on one another and are excited to play somebody else.” On Skylar Thompson… “Skylar has done a phenomenal job this summer of learning more about our system, our playbook, watching more film. He has a really good understanding of where he fits within our offense and what Coach Mess and Coach Klein want him to do. I have seen so much more confidence, so much more growth from the spring to the fall to really believe he’s going to have an outstanding season this year. I am so excited for him; he knows it’s his job and the players have responded very well. He’s one of our captains and done a great job of leading our guys.”

Are you a ‘one-QB’ guy? “You want to make sure you have more guys ready to play, because it’s a physical game. Skylar knows, from my conversations and Coach Mess’ conversations, it’s his job and he’s not looking over his shoulder. He is just going to cut it loose and play. I think that’s what will facilitate him playing his best football, when he knows that we are confident in him and it’s his show.” Do you know who your five OL starters will be? “We are probably going to play six or seven guys, at least up front. Maybe eight guys. The one guard spot with Evan Curl and Josh Rivas is fluid right now. I think Evan will probably get the nod, but we will see what happens this week. I know both will play. The other four spots are pretty solidified, and we’d like to see potentially Noah Johnson and Christian Duffie get in the game if we can, just to keep getting guys more experience. We have a number of guys who have played an awful lot of snaps up front.

Evan Curl will likely be Kansas State's fifth starter along the offensive line. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

On RBs…

“We’re still working through (a starter). I’m not sure which guy; it kind of depends what Coach Mess has dialed up on the first play. There are a number of guys who are going to play, and they all know that. We are going to play a number of guys there and give a number of guys the opportunity to carry the football. I’m not sure how it will all play out, but we’re confident in several guys at the running back spot. We will play like that probably throughout the season. If you look at our track record we’ve played an awful lot of running backs and kept people fresh to get guys opportunities, and that’s what we’ll do here.” On depth chart release, is that a big deal for the players? “I think it’s always fluid. Everybody wants to know what a depth chart is. Quarterback position is pretty simple. We want to go with a guy. Wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, we are going to play a bunch of those guys. Defensive linemen, we’re going to play a bunch of those guys. I know the coaches have talked to each of their positions about the guys and where the snaps are going to be at and how we are going to rotate. We want to make sure we get guys opportunities and stay fresh. We also need to continue to gain valuable experience for some guys at some positions that haven’t played very much. We want to see some of these other guys, whether it’s a backup safety like Jonathan Alexander or a backup linemen, or a linebacker in Daniel Green. We want to see what those guys do, so there are going to be a lot of guys playing for us on Saturday.”

On the defense being aggressive… “We put guys in position to be successful, and we have some aggressive guys by nature. I think Coach Haze has tried to dabble in that, this fall, to see how much guys can handle. Whether it’s a blitz package, what guys can handle man-to-man, what they can handle from a pressure standpoint. How many pressures, those kinds of things. We’ve thrown an awful lot of things at our players to see what they can handle. Now, it’s easy in fall camp, because nobody is keeping score. We’ll have to decide what our best blitzes and pressures are against Nicholls State. We’re still going to have to play our base Cover Two and base Quarters coverage, and things. We’re going to see hopefully a lot of different variety and a lot of different variations to emphasize people’s skill sets.”