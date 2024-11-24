Chris Klieman, players press conferences after K-State's win vs. Cincinnati

Their press conferences are available on the EMAWOnline YouTube Channel and below.

Kansas State broke a two-game losing streak on Saturday, beating Cincinnati in their home finale, 41-15.

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline