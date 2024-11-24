Chris Klieman, players press conferences after K-State's win vs. Cincinnati

Kansas State broke a two-game losing streak on Saturday, beating Cincinnati in their home finale, 41-15.
Following the game, head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, running back DJ Giddens, wide receiver Tre Spivey, defensive end Brendan Mott, linebacker Austin Romaine, and linebacker Austin Moore met with the media.
Their press conferences are available on the EMAWOnline YouTube Channel and below.
Chris Klieman
QB Avery Johnson
RB DJ Giddens
WR Tre Spivey
DE Brendan Mott
LB Austin Romaine
LB Austin Moore
***
