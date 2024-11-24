Published Nov 24, 2024
Chris Klieman, players press conferences after K-State's win vs. Cincinnati
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State broke a two-game losing streak on Saturday, beating Cincinnati in their home finale, 41-15.

Following the game, head coach Chris Klieman, quarterback Avery Johnson, running back DJ Giddens, wide receiver Tre Spivey, defensive end Brendan Mott, linebacker Austin Romaine, and linebacker Austin Moore met with the media.

Their press conferences are available on the EMAWOnline YouTube Channel and below.

Advertisement

Chris Klieman

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

QB Avery Johnson

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

RB DJ Giddens

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WR Tre Spivey

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DE Brendan Mott

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LB Austin Romaine

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LB Austin Moore

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline