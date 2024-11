Chris Klieman, players press conferences after K-State's win vs. Cincinnati

Their press conferences are available on the EMAWOnline YouTube Channel and below.

Kansas State broke a two-game losing streak on Saturday, beating Cincinnati in their home finale, 41-15.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

***

Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.

Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline