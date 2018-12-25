This is a Christmas Day column. What that means, for starters, is the homer in me is going to come out. If you want to read a critical, analytical piece about the challenges facing Bruce Weber and Chris Klieman there will be plenty of chances to do so, but not on this day. So, if that's what you are hoping for this to be, maybe head back to the gifts, NBA on Christmas Day and hanging out with your family. This site can wait. If you want to have some fun and dream big, however, read on, as I play Santa Hall and give out gifts to the leaders of K-State's football and basketball programs.

TO: BRUCE WEBER, A healthy, motivated Dean Wade

Dean Wade is currently sidelined with a foot injury. Matt Hall/KSO

If you haven't noticed, K-State's basketball team is showing some signs of reverting back to last year's Elite Eight bunch without Dean Wade. The Wildcats turned a late three-point deficit into a 14-point lead on the way to a win over likely NCAA Tournament team Georgia State just minutes after Wade's injury. In K-State's next outing Kam Stokes helped the Wildcats erase a 16-point second-half deficit to Southern Miss in what felt like roughly two minutes. And, most recently, K-State earned its best win of the season over a good Vanderbilt team, a game in which it led by 20 points in the second half. Weber's team is one of the elite defensive groups in all of college basketball and should head into Big 12 play 10-2 overall and back in the Top 25, even without Wade, after a match-up with George Mason on Saturday. What if the Wildcats - most notably the likes of Xavier Sneed, Makol Mawien, Cartier Diarra, Mike McGuirl and Austin Trice - grow (again) in Wade's absence, only to make K-State stronger whenever Wade does return? And, what if this unfortunate break was just what Wade needed to get out of his own head and place the proper urgency back in his head in what will be his last season of college basketball? If those two things happen the Wildcats could suddenly find themselves back in a good spot well in time for the NCAA Tournament and better suited to make a deep run in March than they were a season ago.

TO: CHRIS KLIEMAN, A commitment from Turner Corcoran

Turner Corcoran has risen into the nation's Top 50 prospects for the Class of 2020. Rivals.com