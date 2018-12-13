Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 13:44:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Class of 2020 QB Romphf excited about Klieman, still likes K-State

Twekarirzqmpbvnyyzth
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

We first started sharing information on Southfiled, Michigan quarterback Anthony Romphf with you as far back as July in THIS ARTICLE.The three-star rated, dual-threat signal caller picked up new of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}