Kansas State's football Class of 2021 is starting much earlier than we have seen prior classes get kicked off in Manhattan.

The 2019 bowl season hasn't even started, and the Wildcats have just received their third commitment of the cycle: Joining athletes Dorian Stephens and Davonte Pritchard is Rose Hill offensive tackle Noah Bolticoff.

Bolticoff has picked K-State over Kansas. His announcement would have come sooner, according to those with knowledge of his process, but he was advised to delay it for some time and view some other programs.

After taking trips to Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska, Bolticoff moved forward with his college choice.