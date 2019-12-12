Class of 21 OT Bolticoff commits to K-State
WHAT IT MEANS: Noah Bolticoff commitment
Kansas State's football Class of 2021 is starting much earlier than we have seen prior classes get kicked off in Manhattan.
The 2019 bowl season hasn't even started, and the Wildcats have just received their third commitment of the cycle: Joining athletes Dorian Stephens and Davonte Pritchard is Rose Hill offensive tackle Noah Bolticoff.
Bolticoff has picked K-State over Kansas. His announcement would have come sooner, according to those with knowledge of his process, but he was advised to delay it for some time and view some other programs.
After taking trips to Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska, Bolticoff moved forward with his college choice.
His visit to Manhattan for the Nicholls game solidified where he wanted to play college football. KSO was told Bolticoff, "Had his mind made up, and his heart is set on Kansas State," after being in town for the season opener.
With Bolticoff and Stephens both in the fold, the Wildcats have already landed more than half of the in-state prospects they've offered in the Class of 2021.
