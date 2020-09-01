An intriguing prospect in the Class of 2021 is St. Louis offensive tackle Que McBroom.

He also goes by the nickname "Tank" and rightfully so. He is a massive body. The listed 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds seems appropriate to me.

The offers and interest has mostly been from smaller programs, and not necessarily indicative of his talent to be honest. Though, to be fair, Kansas State is beginning to poke around.

McBroom was a standout at the King of the Pit event in Kansas City a couple weeks ago and clips of him in action can be seen in the video below.