News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 17:03:01 -0600') }} football Edit

What it means: Jake Rubley commits

4-star QB Jake Rubley
4-star QB Jake Rubley
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

1.) It's shocking to the fans, but it's not shocking to the coaching staff that they have landed four-star quarterback Jake Rubley. They've targeted him for over a year and a huge tip of the cap go...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}