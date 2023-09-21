Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with the media on Thursday to discuss K-State's conference opener against UCF. Here are some key quotes from both Klein and Klanderman. The full press conferences are linked below.

Collin Klein

On the quarterback position: “I figured I was going to dive into that. It’s been a good week. Will (Howard) has gotten better every day. If he can go and gets cleared and healthy, then obviously he'll go, but it's been day to day, and it’ll probably continue that way. Avery (Johnson) and Jake (Rubley) have both had a good week, and Avery would be the one to go if Will’s not able to.”

On the fear of playing a true freshman at quarterback: “I think it's not something I've haven’t necessarily experienced. Again, my confidence is in the preparation and how Avery’s worked. We wouldn't put him out there if he wasn't ready. It's not just about one guy, too. It's about everybody stepping up and playing well around whoever's back there to make it go.”

On if Avery Johnson can take the wear and tear of running the ball: “No, and not that we would do that, when and if he gets in there. Last game we were using him in a lot of run game stuff. That wasn't necessarily the only thing we thought he could do. We were trying to use some read and some quarterback run game. That's how it was helping us last week, but not necessarily indicative of where we think his capacity is in the offense.”

On any surprise blitzes they saw from Missouri: “We knew it was going to be a challenge, and there was one or two that we had not seen. Most of it we had, and credit to them. Doing it in real life and in real speed is not something we can simulate exactly the same. There's improvement to be made at every level – a part of that is from the quarterback, to the tailbacks, the offensive line. We’ve got to be able to handle that better and be able to make plays and make them pay for doing that when they do.”

On what element of the offensive line he would like to see improved and if Christian Duffie helps with that: “I think it definitely will help. I can't put my finger on just one aspect of it. It's a complicated deal. I mean, there's footwork involved, hand placement, eyes. Just even when you got guys moving and twisting all over the place, where you're putting your hands, where you're putting your eyes. So, it's all of those things that all of them do a great job on. It's just a matter of doing it when that one time that you need it and all of us stepping up to make sure we would just improve on it.”

Joe Klanderman