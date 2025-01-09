K-State lands New Mexico WR transfer Caleb Medford

(Photo by © Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images)

Despite already adding two wide receivers through the transfer portal, Kansas State isn't done adding to the position of need. According to his agency, A&P Sports Agency, New Mexico transfer Caleb Medford committed to the Wildcats on Thursday.

Advertisement

Medford spent the last two seasons with New Mexico, recording 48 receptions for 887 yards and five touchdowns. In ten games this season, Medford caught 18 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. In a blowout loss to Auburn, Medford caught a four-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. However, Medford was a leading weapon for the Lobos in 2023, recording 551 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions. In a late-season win against Fresno State, Medford posted an impressive six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com in the class of 2020, Medford originally signed with TCU over offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, and others. Medford was considered the No. 121 player in Texas. Medford spent two seasons with TCU, playing in five games but failed to record a catch. After the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal for the first time, landing in New Mexico.

Following the departure of Dante Cephas, Jadon Jackson, and Keagan Johnson this off-season, the Wildcats have prioritized wide receiver additions through any roots possible. In December, the Wildcats added Boston College transfer Jerand Bradley and Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs through the transfer portal. The Wildcats also signed JUCO WR Jemyri Davis and high school recruits Nunu Concepcion, Larry Porter IV, and Adonis Moise.