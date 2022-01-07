Collin Klein named Kansas State offensive coordinator

Chris Klieman has named his new offensive coordinator and it is Collin Klein. He served as the team's offensive coordinator on an interim basis for the last month and called a marvelous game in the Texas Bowl.

It comes on the heels of former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham being relieved of his duties on December 3.

Klein has spent the last five seasons at Kansas State as quarterbacks coach, with one of those seasons coming as co-offensive coordinator alongside Andre Coleman.

It was safe to assume that the bowl prep and calling the bowl game was seen as an audition for Klein. And he passed that mini-dress rehearsal of sorts with flying colors.

Klieman was thrilled with the bowl preparation and how he communicated with his offensive assistants and players, and it carried over into the game when he called a brilliant game versus LSU where they clearly out-schemed and out-coached the Tigers as well.

After the game, Klieman said this about his now offensive coordinator.

"The players love Collin Klein. They love playing for him. He is K-State football, to me. He bleeds purple."