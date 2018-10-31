OPINION: K-State's football program can't live year-to-year
No, this isn't another piece calling for the resignation of Bill Snyder.
At least two such articles have been written in the last week, one at Bring On The Cats and the other at GoPowercat. I read both and thought both were well done and respectful. I have no problems with those articles and wouldn't even begin to criticize their stance.
Right or wrong, one thing you wont find at K-StateOnline are articles calling for people to lose their jobs. I don't believe that to be our place.
That sentence is not a thinly veiled jab at the places that do so, or it would have to be a whole, whole lot of jabs. It's very common among sports media and is not something I'm trying to deem inappropriate. It's not, and those places weren't out of line with what they wrote.
Both did good work that falls under what's acceptable in this business.
It's just a (potentially weird) line we've drawn here and is something we don't want to start getting in to.
The reason for me telling you all of that is this: If you're waiting for us to chime in on that thought or address it, you'll be waiting a while.
What I will say, however, is I don't believe it's appropriate for the Kansas State football program to be in a place where Snyder talks about having to evaluate his decision on a year-to-year basis.
I wanted to ask Snyder directly about his thoughts on retirement in light of the stories mentioned, rumors housed on our message board and constant speculation on social media.
So, I did so on Monday's Big 12 Teleconference. Here was our exchange:
Matt Hall: Coach, I respect you enough to simply ask you this directly, what's your thought process right now as it relates to whether or not you plan to return to coach next season?
Snyder: "I don't think about those things until the season is concluded. I've answered that question a thousand times the same way."
In many ways, I have no problem with how Snyder answered the question.
What's he supposed to say? "Hey, Matt, heck of a question. Now that you mention it, yeah, I think I just may hang 'er up after this season..."
There are, however, a lot of other things he could have said.
