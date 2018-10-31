No, this isn't another piece calling for the resignation of Bill Snyder.

At least two such articles have been written in the last week, one at Bring On The Cats and the other at GoPowercat. I read both and thought both were well done and respectful. I have no problems with those articles and wouldn't even begin to criticize their stance.

Right or wrong, one thing you wont find at K-StateOnline are articles calling for people to lose their jobs. I don't believe that to be our place.

That sentence is not a thinly veiled jab at the places that do so, or it would have to be a whole, whole lot of jabs. It's very common among sports media and is not something I'm trying to deem inappropriate. It's not, and those places weren't out of line with what they wrote.

Both did good work that falls under what's acceptable in this business.

It's just a (potentially weird) line we've drawn here and is something we don't want to start getting in to.

The reason for me telling you all of that is this: If you're waiting for us to chime in on that thought or address it, you'll be waiting a while.

What I will say, however, is I don't believe it's appropriate for the Kansas State football program to be in a place where Snyder talks about having to evaluate his decision on a year-to-year basis.