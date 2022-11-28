COMMIT: JUCO DB William Lee commits to K-State
As the early signing period draws closer, and the transfer portal window gets ready to open, the Wildcats have added to their 2023 recruiting class with Iowa Western defensive back, William Lee.
Lee, or "The Blanket," piled up 24 tackles in ten games this past season for the Reiver defense. He also had 7 pass breakups, while his team allowed under 180 yards of offense to opponents this season.
Iowa Western is currently ranked third in the country and will be playing in the NJCAA Playoffs Semifinal against Northwest Mississippi on Sunday. The Reivers' only losses this season are to No. 1 Hutchinson and No.4 Coffeyville, who will also be facing off this weekend in the semifinals.
As for more on Lee, the newest Wildcat in the 2023 class had 11 total offers and had previously been committed to Oregon State from July to October. Among the offers that Lee had, Florida State and Iowa were the other major offers that were to be considered.
Originally from St. Louis, Lee played at Kirkwood High School. This past year was the redshirt-freshman season for Lee, who will have three seasons of eligibility at K-State and will look to make a quick impact for a K-State defense that will be losing numerous defensive backs after this season.
With the commitment from Lee, the Wildcats now sit at No. 28 in the Rivals Team Rankings. This certainly seems like a result of the Wildcats' stellar 2022 season in landing Lee, who had some indications that Florida State might win out for his services.