As the early signing period draws closer, and the transfer portal window gets ready to open, the Wildcats have added to their 2023 recruiting class with Iowa Western defensive back, William Lee.

Lee, or "The Blanket," piled up 24 tackles in ten games this past season for the Reiver defense. He also had 7 pass breakups, while his team allowed under 180 yards of offense to opponents this season.

Iowa Western is currently ranked third in the country and will be playing in the NJCAA Playoffs Semifinal against Northwest Mississippi on Sunday. The Reivers' only losses this season are to No. 1 Hutchinson and No.4 Coffeyville, who will also be facing off this weekend in the semifinals.