With the early signing period opening on Wednesday, K-State added a new member to their 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star tight end Andrew Metzger.
Metzger commits to K-State after being committed to Colorado from Apri-December, but with the coaching change of Karl Dorell to Deion Sanders, Metzger's recruitment reopened on Dec. 13. Metzger reported 10 scholarships including Power 5 offers Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa State and Washington State.
The 6-foot-5--5 prospect was visiting K-State over the weekend before committing to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon. He previously took a visit to Nebraska earlier this month, which came shortly before he decommited from Colorado.
Metzger is the second tight end to commit to K-State in the 2023 class, joining Wichita, Kan., three star Will Anciaux. Metzer is the 23rd prospect to commit to the Wildcats in the 2023 class, which ranks 31st nationally -- one of the best classes K-State has had in the modern recruiting era.
The early signing period open on Wednesday and closes on Friday.