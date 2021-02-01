Commit Silas Etter on who he's recruiting to K-State
Silas Etter was the first commitment of the 2022 class for Kansas State when he made his verbal pledge on December 4. He has since been followed by wide receivers Tyson Struber and Sterling Lockett...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news