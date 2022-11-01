Kansas State added a commitment to their 2023 class with Wesley Watson joining the Wildcats' top-35 nationally ranked recruiting class.

"The family atmosphere," Watson said of what influenced his decision to. commit to K-State. "Being able to come in and everybody's is bought in. There's no self-prescribed guys in that locker room and they just make you feel at home. My mom and brother love it, so that's another reason why I decided to commit. I'm ready to be a Wildcat."

Watson is a three-star wide receiver from College Station Texas. His senior season came to an abrupt end when he broke his fibula, but before suffering the injury he posted impressive numbers as a senior. The Consolidated A&M product averaged nearly 22 yards per reception on 28 catches with nine touchdowns through eight games.

Previously, Watson was committed to both Colorado and SMU. His decision to recommit from Colorado on Oct. 31, came directly after taking an official visit to Kansas State where he saw the Wildcats thrash then No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0.

Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward led the charge for Kansas State in Watson's recruitment. Despite only offering Watson in early Oct., the two were able to build a strong relationship.

"Over the short period of time, we've built a great relationship and he's made it clear that he wants to be in his program and he wants to coach me," Watson said.

Watson is the third wide receiver to join K-State's 2023 recruiting class joining three-stars Andre Davis and Jayce Brown.

RECAP OF WATSON'S VISIT