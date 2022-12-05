"Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Kansas State," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to all my coaches and everyone at Iowa Central for helping me get this far."

Van Wyhe committed to Kansas State over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Southeast Missouri State and UTSA.

"I just want to try to get on the field and do whatever my teammates and coaches ask of me," Van Wyhe said via direct message to EMAW Online

He commits to K-State after visiting Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the Wildcats' final home game of the season vs. Kansas.

"It was electric seeing all the people there before the game and then seeing them pack in the stadium," he wrote.

This season, Van Wyhe played in 10 games for Iowa Central Community College. In his 10 games this season, he recorded 73.0 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3.0 forced fumbles. His best game of the season came on Sept. 3 when he had 13.0 tackles and a tackle for loss in a win at Garden City.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Van Wyhe is an edge-rushing outside linebacker who is not currently ranked by Rivals. Van Wyhe is the 23rd player to commit to Kansas State in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 28th nationally. Van Wyhe is the third linebacker in the Wildcats 2023 recruiting class joining Collin Dunn and Austin Romaine.

"The coaches are awesome and I love the atmosphere and Midwest feel of K State," Van Wyhe said.