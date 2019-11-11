Question: What did you learn about this team?

Klieman: There’s a ton of fight in them. We are continuing to improve. We played a really good football team in Texas and didn’t come out on the correct end, but the guys battled and fought. We are, we’re getting better and getting some good play out of some young people. I’m excited about that. But, in the same respect, we have to wipe the slate clean and get ready for a new week.

Question: What were you impressed with and concerned with from the Texas game?

Klieman: Our ability to consistently rush the football was our biggest concern. That obviously effected a lot of the passing game, especially after the first couple of drives. We have to continue to find ways to run the football. I was pleased with the fact we started really fast in a tough environment offensively and defensively The effort and the work we are putting in on special teams, with the kick return, played dividends. We’re going to try and continue to compete and win the special teams battle every week.

Question: On the end of game situation…

Klieman: We were telling the guys to try and strip it, and if they score, they score. When the penalty happened we were under the impression it was a dead ball. We didn’t really get the penalty or what it was. Hindsight being 20/20, we would have declined it and let them score, and we had talked about that. When we tried to do it, they took a knee and such A number of things played a little bit differently than what we thought. I really thought it was a dead ball penalty, and that’s what I was told. They marked it, and it was so far away, and went on and played. Now, if you take that penalty, we hadn’t really moved the football since the first quarter, so, you kind of pick your poison of what you want to do… The ball was put into play. (The officials) never asked, to be honest with you. They don’t have to, to be honest with you. I have to be the one that says, wait a minute, was it a dead ball? We were trying to yell at them and find out, and we weren’t getting a whole lot of response.

Question: On this week’s opportunity…

Klieman: Everybody can beat anybody in this league. We have continue to improve. It’s about us. We have to wipe the slate clean off of a tough loss and go back to work. We’re getting better. New offense, new defense to the guys and we’re nine games into it. I know we’re improving. That’s the biggest thing we’re going to talk about with the guys, is making sure you move on and continue get better. We’ve got another opponent, and we get a chance to play at home.

Question: On West Virginia…

Klieman: Through watching a little bit last night and today, a really explosive offense. Tremendous skill players that can take it the distance. They get the ball in their skill players hands whether it’s by running, jet sweeps, bubble screens or the ability to beat you over the top. They have an aggressive defense. I thought they played exceptionally well on defense against Baylor. If they don’t give up the big plays, which they have in a couple of games like Texas Tech and Iowa State, they are in those games. I think they are a really opportunitistic, physical defense and they have great skill positions on offense.