On being bowl eligible…

“It excites us because of what bowl eligibility does, not only for you program in recruiting, but the development of having some extra practices throughout the month of December, especially with all the young guys we have in the program. Obviously, once we get to that phase we’ll be excited to give those guys a lot of reps to try and keep moving the program forward.

What’s the next step for this team?

“I think I knew, and the staff knew we would have some up and downs. You have to weather the storm and keep moving forward. We still have to get better at certain things. These kids are playing their tails off, and this is a good league. If you don’t play your best every Saturday, you are going to get beat. That’s what we have to keep relaying to the guys. This is the next week. I know that one hurt, but we are one to Monday, we visit with the guys today and have our first practice. We have a lot of resolve, a lot of seniors, so I know we’ll bounce back and have a good week of prep.”

What are you excited to still play for down the stretch?

“For seniors it is their final three games that they have left. You want to make sure those guys go out on a great note, as well as us building this program. We want to make sure… we’re still making some mental errors that we wouldn’t like to make we’re hoping we aren’t making in year two, year three, year four. Just because they are new to the system, we have to continue to do what we do. We aren’t going to re-invent the wheel by having a new offensive scheme or defensive scheme. We have to keep working on getting better each day. That’s all we talked about when the season started. We were hoping we’d win a bunch of games, didn’t know if that was going to happen, we knew we’d have some growing pains. But each day getting better and leaving a legacy for the seniors to say in their last year, our first year as a staff we were able to get things rolling.”