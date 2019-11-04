On James Gilbert and Jordon Brown…

“We thought Jordon potentially could play against KU. He took a carry and didn’t look like himself, so we decided not to play him, but we envision both those two kids being back this week.”

On Skylar Thompson’s running success…

“I think a little bit more designed run that Coach Mess kind of came up with we thought we had an advantage with at the point of attack, especially some option. Every week is probably a little bit different, but I thought our guys up front did a really good job of allowing us to rush the football.”

Is this team blossoming into something special?

“I don’t know. I know we are getting better. I’m a big believer in whatever you did last week doesn’t matter for this next week and you can forget comparing scores, all of that other stuff. You just have to keep getting better every day and attacking each day. I thought we had a great week of preparation. It’s a big rivalry game, so our guys – I think – were highly motivated to play.”

Are you meeting expectations or surpassing them, you look like a powerhouse…

“Well, I don’t know if we are a powerhouse, but we’ve played good football and better football. I really thought we would continue to play better. We didn’t have a great start to Big 12 play and lost a couple of games, but I could see in practice we were improving. We were, what, four or five games into a new offensive system and a new defensive system with a bunch of new players to us, even though some of these guys had experience. We could see us continuing to get better, and that’s our hope and that’s our focus. Each week to try and get a little bit better.”