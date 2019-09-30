On offensive struggles at OSU…

“A couple things. One, I don’t think we blocked the line of scrimmage real well. I thought Oklahoma State did a great job of penetrating and blitzing linebackers. We didn’t pick those up as well as we need to. We just got to get open more. We have to work harder. I thought Skylar competed his tail off. We didn’t have a lot of open throwing lanes, and that’s something we have to continue to improve upon.”

On K-State’s defense against Oklahoma State…

“The positives are we held them to 26 points, and the guys battled. We got three turnovers that were big plays and critical plays. It’s the explosive plays. We gave up a few explosive runs that we hadn’t given up. Part of that was we mis-fit some things, and we missed some tackles. We have to continue to get better at tackling to limit that explosive run to a 15 or 20-yard gain and not 40 to 50-plus.”

On bouncing back…

“We’ll still have great energy. We haven’t lost anything here. We had a setback and had a little adversity. We have a lot resolve in this group and a lot of great seniors. We’ll have a good week of practice and be ready to go.”

On losing a game…

“You have to put it behind you. It doesn’t matter… even when you win games you have 24 hours to enjoy it or be upset about how you played. You have to move forward. It’s no different than what we ask the players to do. You have to find a way to move forward. You have to learn from it, though. I think you learn a lot more from a loss, often times, than you do on a win. So, we’re going to learn an awful lot from this. We’ll get with the guys today, go through the film and start working on Baylor.”

On Baylor…

“A really talented football team. Coach Rhule does a phenomenal job with those guys. I think they’re really multiple on defense with a lot of different looks. A lot of three-down stuff they a lot of people are really doing now. I’m so impressed with the quarterback on offense; he’s a great player”

On Oklahoma State’s skill talent…

“They’re really difficult. You have to pick your poison. Early in the game we tried to stack up with the run, and Wallace got us a few times. Then later in the game we doubled him a little bit, and Chuba got us a few times. That’s what makes them so difficult to defend. You have to stay the course. There are going to be some explosive plays, and you have to keep them out of the end zone and hold them to field goals. I thought, 26 points, we’d have an opportunity to win. Even though, that being said, it was 23-13 with seven minutes left and we have a third and three, and if we get a stop maybe we get a chance. But, no question Oklahoma State is an extremely explosive team.”

On Bill Snyder Family Stadium…

“It’s phenomenal. They come out every week. They are tremendously supportive; they are passionate fans; they understand the game. It’s a tough place to play. I love the environment here. It’s been nothing but great for our staff and our families in these two first opening games we’ve had at home.”

On the challenge for QBs to stay in the pocket when guys aren’t coming open…

“Well, it’s really difficult. I thought he did a really, really nice job of trying to keep some plays alive and was able to keep some plays alive. He made some plays with his feet. I know he was probably getting a little frustrated, but it’s tough when you’re in second and long so much and now you have to flip the script and throw the ball into pressure or knowing they are going to double receivers. They did a nice job of being able to double a couple of guys, play man-to-man on a couple of guys. And, with their pressure and their backers I thought they had a really nice gameplan.”

On Malik Knowles…

“It’s unclear at this time. We get (the players) back today. I don’t think he’ll practice today. We are looking at making some decisions with him, probably on Wednesday but more likely Thursday. We’re hopeful he has an opportunity to play.”