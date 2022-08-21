Conor Riley hands out camp offer to 2024 offensive lineman
It is never too early to think about the Class of 2024 and the offensive line board is starting to take shape for Kansas State in the next cycle. Ryan Howard, Darreyl Thomas, Mitch Hodnett and Grant Brix have all been offered this Summer.
All earned it after camping in front of the coaches in Manhattan. The most recent was to Brix after the final event of the Summer, July 29.
"I was super excited and grateful to get the offer, but also surprised," he said. "I’m only going into my junior season. The offer means the world to me. A big time program like K-State offering me as a 2024 prospect changes everything for me. I‘m beyond blessed."
Chris Klieman and Conor Riley both spoke with the rising junior offensive lineman about his offer.
"They noted that I am coachable," Brix explained. "I have a good frame and size, and I have good hustle. They also appreciated the fact that I am a midwesterner."
Remember, Klieman has a bevy of ties to the state of Iowa and went to Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo.
Riley also left an impression by how he coached the Iowa lineman.
"Coach Riley is knowledgeable and effective at teaching the offensive line," Brix shared. "His direct style of coaching is a good fit for me."
It was a busy summer for Brix, as he also camped at Nebraska, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa State, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, in addition to his stop in Manhattan and working out for the Wildcats.
"The camp was similar to most of the other camps I attended this summer," he observed. "But I had some unique drills that I’ll take away from it, and it gave me a great first impression of Kansas State. My first impression was that it felt much like home, as I’m from a smaller rural community."
The camp was his first time meeting Riley and offensive line graduate assistant Hayden Wall.
"They both were very personable and wanted to help everyone get better," Brix stated.
Brix is planning on visiting Manhattan again this Fall.
"My next visit will be one of the home games," he revealed. "I still haven’t decided which one."
Aside from visiting Kansas State, the rising junior is not sure what other schools he will see during the season. He does know what he is looking for in the school he commits to, though.
"The college needs to fit my academic path," Brix replied. "And the football program needs to have personal relationships and feel like a family."
And being first to offer could help the Wildcats.
"Of course [them being the first offer will help in the long run of my recruitment]," Brix admitted. "It’s a great program and a great school, and I really enjoyed my time on campus."