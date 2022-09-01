On Thursday, we got our final chance to hear from the Kansas State coaching staff before they kick off their season on Saturday night. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman both got their shots at speaking to the media. Both expressed their excitement for game week to be here, but also a strong group of unproven players that will step up.

Collin Klein

K-State’s offensive personnel doesn’t have a ton of questions, which is why the topic of conversation was back up running back DJ Giddens. Klein emphasized the work that Giddens had put in during the summer, “studied his butt off…came back and really picked up right in fall camp was really up to speed on his pass pro, splits pick up.” Giddens becoming a reliable option takes some pressure off overusing All-American Deuce Vaughn. Also on the personnel side, Klein gave props to KT Leveston, very similar to what head coach Chris Klieman did on Tuesday. Giving the Wildcat left tackle his props as a “physical specimen” and relaying how well he has handled double teams in practice. It is very apparent that the coaching staff is of the belief that Leveston can handle the workload that will come his way this year and be able to protect Adrian Martinez. The main focus on Saturday though will be on Klein’s offensive stylings. His first time officially in the role of offensive coordinator after replacing Courtney Messingham. Klein said he doesn’t have a set target for the pace the Wildcats will play at. “A little bit of a game flow. It’ll be back to a large part in execution. We’re only going to be able to go as fast as we’re able to execute and operate.” If the Cats get on a roll, expect them to try and put the South Dakota Coyotes away early with some added pace that has not been seen in a while.

Joe Klanderman