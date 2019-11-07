On what he liked best about defensive performance at Kansas…

“I think the guys, once again it goes back to play really hard. I think the guys locked into the game plan, and they did a great job communicating on the field to get us in the right thing because we put some checks on them. I think they did a good job with that. They really wanted to play, and it was one of those deals where, ‘Hey man, they played hard and it was fun to see.’ It was fun to see the guys play hard. We tackled better, which showed up in some of the stopping the run stuff, and I thought that was fun for them.”

On the week of preparation without cornerback AJ Parker…

“Even like last week, and through the year, Kee-vee (Kevion McGee) has done a good job jumping in and getting meaningful reps when Walt (Walter Neil Jr.) was down before. I think that’s the deal - whoever's in at the time, they’re the starter. Hopefully the next-man-up attitude is good with the guys. I think it’s always hard to lose a good player for a little while, but we’ve got to keep going. It’s one of those deals. It’s football.”

On the giving up the fewest red-zone touchdowns in the nation…

“I think it’s a combination of things. When we first looked at it in two-a days, our offense was scoring at will and we didn’t really understand our red-zone coverages very well. So, it was an emphasis that Coach Klieman put on them earlier because we needed that extra work. We spent a lot of time in fall camp trying to get the guys to understand that. So much, in fact, that it affected our other coverages in the field when you want them to drop and get some depth, but we came back from that. I think that’s kind of hanging on. We spent a lot of time during fall camp, especially late in fall camp, working on that.”

On the physicality of the Texas offense...

“They are. I think that their O-Line is different than we’ve played. They’re more physical than a lot of guys. Their toughness, through and through, is something that shows up on tape, and it’s a little different party. They’re not afraid to turn around and give the ball and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to get three yards, and two yards, and five yards, and at some point that’s going to wear you down, and that’s where our big plays are going to come.’ From those things, just wearing a team down. So, it’s a little bit different mentality than we’ve been seeing lately. Everybody wants to spread the ball out and do those things, where these guys - sure they’re going to take their shots, they’re going to do that too because they have good players out there too - but they’re not afraid just to say, ‘Hey, listen, we’re going run inside zone and hit you with it, and then we’re going to do it again, then we’re going to do it again, and one of those is going to pop at some point.’”

On Da’Quan Patton’s interception at Kansas…

“Yeah, I was actually a little bit panicked about that play. We were trying to buzz him to get out there. (On) 3-by-1, they had a tendency to go to the X. We were trying to show it like that, and I think that they figured it out. We wanted him to line a little wider, but he was like, ‘Just calm down. I’ll get there,’ and he did. So, it was a good deal. It was a different rotation that we had shown before, and it was really the first time that it showed up for the quarterback that he noticed it was 3-deep that we were playing. So, when he took it, it was a good deal for Da’Quan. He was in the right place at the right time, and it was a really good play for him. I think that where he lined up, you wouldn’t say he was going to end up there. So, it kind of helped him on that case.”

On if he can do more schematically at this point in the season…

“We’re getting better. At first, it was more like, ‘Hey, we’re going to make this call and we’re going to ride this call, and this is what we’re going to be in, and there’s nothing you can change.’ We were kind of trying to baby step it into them, but, really, we’ve done a good job the last few weeks getting in where we can start to put a little bit more in on them. They’re still learning the defense. There’s still that happening, but we’re at the point where you can say, ‘Hey, now versus this look, we want to play this, and versus this look, we want to play this.’ So we’re starting to get the pieces in. Are we there yet? I don’t think so, but we’re getting much closer where you can start to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to call one defense then we might check into something else,’ or, ‘If we get this, we can get into something else.’ They’re starting to get there, which is helpful because you can start to be more multiple that way and try to show some different things and do some different things, which is cool that we’re close to that point. As we keep moving forward, hopefully we can keep doing little things that they don’t think’s a big deal but as you add up all that stuff, it starts to be better.”

On the climb do success throughout the season...

“It’s good to see the guys fight through a little bit of adversity that we had in that month where we had two bye weeks and two losses. It was really good for them to see that hearing all the noise outside, they could kind of do their thing and really focus on the family. ‘Hey, what’s important for the family?’ Like when we beat Mississippi State, it’s the same thing. They were told, ‘Hey, you’re good, you’re ranked again, blah, blah, blah all that.’ You get all that noise and try to say ‘Hey, that doesn’t matter. Every week’s a new week, and it doesn’t matter if you beat X and they beat because that happens all over this place.’ So, it was fun to see them climb out of that and comeback. Really, like I’ve mentioned before, one of the best weeks at that time was the pre-Baylor week of practice, and to see them let them say, ‘Ok, we’re going to keep building on that prep week of practice instead of the result of that game,’ that’s the neat thing that they’re starting to believe in the preparation for it. The results happen all by themselves and God’s got a plan for us, however it works out, but those weeks of preparation prepare you for whatever the result’s going to be, and it’s going to make you better in the end. That’s fun to see them go through that transition.”

On Jahron McPherson’s ball spin at Kansas that resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty…

“Well, I won’t tell you that that was a very cool spin and it spun for a long time. I won’t tell you that, but I will tell you that it was very upsetting. When he got to the sideline, he was excited and I was not. It was kind of the opposite reaction when he got to the sideline, but that was a good play by him. Let’s just say that.”

On if he was aware that a ball spin would warrant a penalty…

“Yeah, especially in games like that. If you get a rivalry game, they’re (officials) going to call everything close. They understand what’s on the line for the guys. You have to prepare for that, and we obviously didn’t have them prepared for that. It’s as much on us as it is on him.”

On if Jahron McPherson ever spins the ball during practice…

“Yeah, they can celebrate in practice all they want. That’s where they have the chance to do it. Really, it cost us points because we were in scoring position right there. That takes us back 15 yards, (and) we don’t move the ball. We don’t get any points. That cost us points. That’s a bad decision on our part. We should’ve done a better job getting them prepared for what was going to happen on the field with the officials, and how close they were going to call it. Sometimes you assume that we’re more experienced than that too, and they understand that. So, we have to do a better job of that.”

On if Trey Dishon is still allowed to do his belly rub celebration…

“Sure, I don’t think anybody minds seeing a big guy rub his belly. I think that’s more fun than saying something to the opposing team on their bench. That’s a little bit different.”

On Trey Dishon’s play at Kansas…

“Trey played well. Trey’s been playing well for a little while too. Him and (Jordan) Mittie have been doing a good job, even rushing a little bit more. They’ve been doing a good job being disruptive on first and second down in the rush group when they stay in. So, it’s fun. He’s been doing a good job.”