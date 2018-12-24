Corcoran speaks with new Kansas State coaches
Kansas State has a new coaching staff mostly in place, and one of its top priorities will be Rivals100 offensive tackle Turner Corcoran of Free State High in Lawrence. The in-state standout is now ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news